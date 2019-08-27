ELKHORN — From the twisted metal of the demolition derby to the dizzying heights of the carnival rides, the Walworth County Fair has long been a sprawling mass of activity.
The fair came back for its 170th year Wednesday, Aug. 28, a something-for-everybody affair jam-packed with entertainment through Monday, Sept. 2.
The end-of-summer blowout is what many expect in a county fair on a larger scale, with live music, racing events, agricultural activities, demonstrations, food and craft vendors and more across almost 100 acres at 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
On the Aug. 28 fair schedule was the semi-finals for the Walworth County Idol singing contest, children’s shows, live music at the Park Stage and, at 7 p.m., the Elkhorn National Flat Track Motorcycle Races at the Grandstand.
Walworth County’s fair is believed to be the largest county fair in Wisconsin, and while Fairgrounds Manager Larry Gaffey admits there is a lot of entertainment, his favorite part doesn’t involve performers or rides.
It’s watching the children exhibit.
“Kids are nothing but potential until they start to accomplish things,” said Gaffey.
This year, judging was from Wednesday, Aug. 28, through Sunday, Sept. 1, from 8 a.m. to the afternoon. Complete event schedule and more information at walworthcountyfair.com.
People of all ages can enter numerous exhibitions in various categories, including dairy, beef, swine, horses, farm products, flowers and plants, arts and crafts, antiques and needle arts.
Watching children bring their exhibition projects to the fair is, to Gaffey, the essence of the event.
“Whether they raised a calf or a rabbit, or made a quilt or canned some pickles, it’s something they put their heart into,” he said.
Many children in the world do not have such an opportunity, said Gaffey, and watching the level of participation in fair exhibits makes him proud of them and the leaders with whom they worked.
With all the work that goes into the exhibits, everything else at the fair is a celebration of such hard work.
“I love the people of Wisconsin, but our county does it on a much greater scale, and it makes me feel great about our communities,” Gaffey said.
Live music
Last year, a lightning storm forced event organizers to cancel some performances, but Gaffey hopes lightning won’t strike in the same place twice.
Two of those acts — Newsboys United and The Britins — are scheduled to play Sunday, Sept. 1.
The Britins, a Beatles tribute act, plays the Park Stage at 8 p.m., while Newsboys — with special guest Adam Agee — are scheduled to perform at the Grandstand at 7:30 p.m.
Newsboys was a sold-out show last year, said Gaffey.
As for The Britins, he said there “were so many people who were coming to that show last year, and we couldn’t have it, so we’re glad they’re coming back.”
According to Gaffey, tickets are selling fast for country acapella group Home Free’s Grandstand show Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7:30 p.m.
There is also a lot of buzz around two Park Stage shows —the Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Three tribute show Friday, Aug. 30, and Johnny Rodgers’ “History of Rock ‘n Roll” show Aug. 31.
Both shows start at 7:30 p.m.
Park Stage shows require no additional admission charges, unlike Grandstand events.
Racing and demolition
Various types of vehicles will be pushed to the limits nearly each day of the Walworth County Fair.
On Thursday, Aug. 29, the Badger State Tractor and Truck pulls begin at 7 p.m. at the Grandstand.
One of the fair’s biggest attractions, according to Gaffey, is the all-star monster trucks event, which this year is Friday, Aug. 30, at 7:30 p.m.
The event sells out every time, he said. “Kids love it — and it’s not just kids, there are 80-year-old women calling us for tickets.”
Another popular event is the demolition derby — quite possibly the largest of its kind in Wisconsin.
Over 150 cars will compete in three heats, starting at 1:30, 4 and 6:30 p.m.