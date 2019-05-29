The fifth annual Songs for Sally is Friday, June 7, at Celebration on Wells, 422 S. Wells St., Lake Geneva.
Celebrating the life of deceased New Beginngins APFV volunteer Sally J. Puleo, the dinner and concert is from 5:30 to 10 p.m.
Along with dinner, there will be a Frank Sinatra-style concert, dancing, raffles, a silent auction and a cash bar. Cocktails and cash bar opens at 5:30 p.m.
Dinner is at 6:30 p.m., then the silent auction closes at 7:30 p.m.
The concert by John Ludy Puleo — Sally’s son — begins after the close of the auction. The Chicago crooner will perform Rat Pack-era hits. For more information, including ticket purchases, visit www.newbeginningswalworth.com/events, email newbeginningswalworth@gmail.com or call (262) 723-4653.