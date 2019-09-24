Touching on Prohibition-era gangsters and a legendary sea serpent, the Wisconsin Historical Society’s Sordid & Scandalous Walking Tour promises more than enough intrigue for the Halloween season.
Scheduled for three Saturdays in October, the 90-minute, 1-1/2 mile tour was developed by Wisconsin Historical Society staff working at Black Point Estate and Gardens.
It grew out of the society’s popular Legends & Landmarks Tour.
“We offer a fairly traditional walking tour during the summers, and while the emphasis is on architecture and history, our attendees really responded favorably to the stories of mobsters, speakeasies, the 1967 riots and bank robberies,” said Black Point Director Dave Desimone.
Tours depart from the Riviera, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
Participants will walk through the city’s historic Maple Park District and downtown neighborhoods as guides will tell stories ranging from the legend of the Geneva Lake Sea Serpent to a 1950s bank robbery and gangster ties to the area.
“Lake Geneva is a pleasant vacation destination now, but the city has been the site of some scandalous and mysterious events through the years,” Desimone said. “There is always a strong interest in exploring these kinds of stories, especially during the Halloween season.”
The tour is $10 per person and runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 5, 12 and 19.
To purchase tickets and for more information, call (262) 248-1888.