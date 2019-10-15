ELKHORN — Antique electronics, cookware, even a child’s toy play as much a role in East Troy’s Off The Square Players version of “War of the Worlds” as the actors.
This month, the Players have been recreating the 1938 radio play, an adaptation of the classic H.G. Wells science fiction novel of the same name.
On Friday and Sunday, Oct. 25 and 27, the community theater group takes the show to Elkhorn’s Sprague Theater as a fundraiser to help another like-minded group, the Lakeland Players.
For “War of the Worlds,” Off The Square actors and sound artists perform the radio play that was made famous by Orson Welles, reciting lines and making sound effects in front of audiences.
Welles, who wrote and starred in the original radio play, created with his cast a fictional newscast depicting a Martian invasion of Earth.
The Welles version continues to be remembered because of the uproar it caused.
Being broadcast live, on the air, it is believed that some listeners thought Martians actually invaded Earth.
“In the live production, at least three times, they said, ‘This is an adaptation,’” said Mary Hubbard Nugent, director of the Players’ “War of the Worlds.” “People don’t always hear everything. I’m guilty of that myself.”
On the stage, the Off The Square Players recreate what it could have been like to watch the performers enact the play in a radio studio nearly 81 years ago.
Audiences watch as actors read their lines. Hubbard Nugent said Dan Hansen plays at least 15 characters during the show, including the part of narrator that was played by Welles in 1938.
The sound artists also draw a fair share of the audience’s attention.
Since radio is a sound medium, people like Greg Klas and Brian Wales often created background noises live in real time, like dropping a blanket carrying two bowling balls onto the floor to simulate the sound of a body crashing to the ground.
On “War of the Worlds,” Klas uses a “Zube Tube” — a child’s spring toy — to give the Martian death ray sound more character.
He has numerous props to play onstage, sometimes along with prerecorded sounds triggered by Judy Atkinson.
Sometimes, with help from sound engineer Bill Falcon, Klas and Wales have to use separate props at the same time.
It is like Foley work on film soundtracks, he said.
“There’s definitely an art, skill and some theatrics to it,” Klas said. “Try performing galloping horse hooves for several minutes on end with coconuts!”
Some props he built himself, others he has collected over the years — a wind machine, a 1930s wooden ocean liner whistle.
Along with 13 musicians, Klas recorded two pieces of music that appeared in the 1938 radio broadcast.
Hubbard Nugent said Klas presented the idea to the Players of performing “War of the Worlds” onstage.
“This is his passion, doing radio shows,” she said. “Greg takes a lot of the responsibility of making the sound production work.”
Klas said it even comes down to specific microphones the cast uses onstage.
The most unique is a Shure T-17B, a World War II-era mic which makes an actor sound as if they are speaking through a military radio.
“A number of lines in the script call for a kind of filtered radio voice effect which you can hear on the original recording of the 1938 radio show, and so the T-17B microphones work great for that,” said Klas.
On the road
The Off The Square Players are partnering with another community theater group — Elkhorn’s Lakeland Players, of which Hubbard Nugent is also a member.
“This is the first time we’re literally taking the show on the road,” she said.
But it’s for two good causes.
Proceeds from the Oct. 25 and 27 shows will go to the East Troy Lions Public Library and to help fix the roof of Sprague Theater.
Linda Kouzes, co-founder of the Lakeland Players, said the roof could cost between $35,000 and $45,000.
This is the first time Lakeland and Off The Square have banded together, although both groups have shared actors, producers, props and costumes.
“We support each other’s performances,” said Kouzes.
Prior to “War of the Worlds,” Lakeland Players is hosting another fundraiser.
On Sunday, Oct. 20, P.F. and The Flatheads will perform rock music from the 1950s and 60s at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10 each.
“War of the Worlds” begins Oct. 25 at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 27 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each.
To purchase tickets for both events, visit www.lakeland-players.org, visit the Elkhorn Chamber of Commerce or call 262-728-5578.