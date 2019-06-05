Families can get in to see movies for just $2 a person all summer at Emagine Geneva Lakes, 2565 Highway 120, Lake Geneva.
The Summer Kids Movie Series is open to children and family members of all ages.
The series runs every Wednesday and Thursday, starting Wednesday, June 12, going through Thursday, Aug. 15.
PG-rated moves in the series include “The Secret Life of Pets,” June 12 and 13; “Despicable Me,” June 19 and 20; “Despicable Me 2,” June 26 and 27; “Despicable Me 3,” July 10 and 11; “Sing,” July 17 and 18; “The Grinch,” July 24 and 25; and “Minions,” July 31 and Aug. 1.
The G-rated movies “The Land Before Time” will play Aug. 7 and 8, and “An Americal Tail” will be shown Aug. 14 and 15.
Visit www.emagine-entertainment.com/kids-summer-movie-series for complete list of films and more information.
The series also offers Magic Packs, which are $7 and include one ticket, a small popcorn and drink.
Tickets are available online and at the box office only.