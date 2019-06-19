WHITEWATER — UW-Whitewater’s Department of Theatre/Dance Summeround brings two romantic comedies to the Hicklin Studio Theatre, 950 W. Main St.
“Mary, Mary” runs from June 25 to 28, at 7:30 p.m., and June 29 and 30, at 2 p.m.
“Blithe Spirit” goes from July 16 to 19, at 7:30 p.m., and July 20 and 21, at 2 p.m.
“Mary, Mary” by Jean Kerr is a playful journey through marriage, divorce, sex and taxes. Directed by Kymberly Mellen, the show is about a divorced couple trying to avoid an audit when they are forced to spend the night together during a snowstorm.
By Noel Coward, “Blythe Spirit” also takes a comedic look at marriage.
Directed by Bruce Cohen, the show is about a successful writer researching the occult who comes into contact with the spirit of his ex-wife.
Single tickets for each production is $16.50 to the general public, $14.50 for those over 65, $11 for those under 18 and $6 for students with a UW-Whitewater ID.
Subscribe for tickets to see both shows for $29 or less.
Order tickets at (262) 472-2222 Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., or online at tickets.uww.edu.