“Why do you like the things you like?” This was a question an old professor of mine posed more than once. It has always stuck with me. I feel it’s one of the tougher questions to answer in an honest fashion. As we navigate our lives, we pick up pieces of pop culture. We assign our own meaning to these pieces, as they enhance our mood and get us through the day. In select theaters and available through on-demand streaming platforms, the darkly comic mystery “Under the Silver Lake” explores what happens when those in search for meaning find exactly what they are looking for.
Written and directed by David Robert Mitchell, “Under the Silver Lake” follows a pop culture obsessed millennial named Sam (Andrew Garfield). Movie posters decorate the walls of his apartment and a Kurt Cobain poster hangs above his bed. Sam is certain that all this entertainment we consume can’t just be for entertainment’s sake. Is Vanna White signaling a message to us in between turning letters on “Wheel of Fortune?” Sam thinks so.
Sam is a thirty-something young man wandering through life. If you’ve ever felt like your life is aimless, you can relate to him. His mother believes he’s working when she calls to check on him, but he’s unemployed, behind on the rent, and about to be evicted. More preoccupied with conspiracy theories and local legends, finding another job is not on Sam’s radar. Sara (Riley Keough), a fellow tenant in Sam’s building, does catch his attention. Sam and Sarah meet briefly, and things go well. As quickly as Sam noticed her, Sarah disappears. To Sam, there’s something weird about it, so he tries to find out what happened to her. His obsessive nature turns into his greatest asset as he looks for clues into Sarah’s disappearance.
In the vein of filmmaker David Lynch or Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2014 movie “Inherent Vice,” Mitchell takes us on a journey where dream logic, conspiracies and unconventional truths rule the day. Throughout his journey Sam runs into a host of characters that all seem to have it figured out. Their exchanges with Sam range from the absurdly delusional to the cryptically poignant, and Mitchell expertly crafts each encounter.
Sam’s searching leads to the truth about Sarah, and a revelation about what seems to be the goal for those we hold in the highest regard. Our new royalty — the successful — are ready to bail out on this hamster wheel we call an existence. Their plan, though, is just as ludicrous as Sam’s attachment to Cobain as a symbolic representation of rebellion.
Does Sam have it all figured out? Hardly. Though who among us can say we do without seeming just as delusional as those searching for meaning in the next great piece of art? A well-crafted, cinematically beautiful film that feeds into our most cynical notions about what lies beneath our collective culture, “Under the Silver Lake” is for those who have ever wondered why they like what they like.
Rating: 4 out of 5 stars