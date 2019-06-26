Tristan Crist must be proud.
The illusionist killed it when he opened his new theater June 7 at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Drawing packed crowds is nothing new for the magician behind a show that TripAdvisor rated the top thing to do in Lake Geneva.
Now, Crist is playing to crowds in his new theater located across from Walmart and behind Aldi’s grocery store, a place about three times the size of his former venue.
The new, over 5,000-square-foot theater has 155 seats, plus room for a row of tables in front of a raised stage.
The theater project cost about $1.6 million and it took over a year to finish.
Crist was surprised how much his previous spot at 609 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, helped shape his act.
Feeling he’s now putting on his best shows yet, Crist said he can give Lake Geneva audiences what they would see in Las Vegas with the positives from the old theater.
“We wanted to keep the up close feeling in this space, and we’ve definitely received that feedback already from the people who have seen the show in here and saw the show in the old space, that they feel like it’s still very intimate,” said Crist.
When Crist first opened at the downtown location in December 2015, he performed 330 shows a year in a 50-seat theater, with the stage on the floor.
In the area of theatrical illusion, every factor of the environment is key because the lighting, sound, costumes — even the angle of each seat — together help Crist create the perfect illusion on stage.
In his former location, front row guests watched the performance straight ahead, while those in the stadium-style seats behind were watching from higher points, looking down on the performer.
Crist said the old theater gave him and his staff a big challenge with several illusions, including one in which he made a helicopter appear onstage.
“We figured out how to present magic — big magic — in a very close-up environment, and people really embraced that,” said Crist.
The ever-popular magic trick of sawing a person in half took him three months alone to figure out how to present in the old theater.
But problem solving seems to be another one of Crist’s strong suits.
“My whole life, I’ve been in very creative environments,” he said, “where you’re putting on a show and you’re looking at an environment and saying, ‘How do we make this out of this?’”
Originally from Milwaukee, Crist caught the bug for magic after his grandfather showed him a card trick and he received a magician’s kit as a gift.
As he continued to learn tricks, he also acted in community theater and took dance classes.
Active in plays and stage productions, he grew interested in the crafts backstage that go into making shows, and that compelled him to obtain a degree in technical theater from UW-Stevens Point.
Crist worked as a magician with Circus World in Baraboo for 10 years before deciding to branch out with his own show.
He stumbled upon Lake Geneva at a time when there were limited evening options for family entertainment, and he said “things started to really explode for us” by the summer of 2016.
Crist’s show is truly an all-ages affair that’s just as popular with young couples as it is with grandparents taking their grandchildren out for a magic show.
“We’ve really designed the show so the magic fools (and) entertains adults, while still keeping it a family-friendly performance,” he said.
Tickets are $35. For more details and show times, visit www.lakegenevamagic.com or call (262) 248-0505.
Realizing another dream is the $35 Tristan Crist Magician’s Kit, which contains materials to perform over 375 tricks, some of which Crist does onstage during his shows.
As for the future, Crist plans to open outside space for pre-show gatherings.