The 57th Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Fest has plenty for everyone Wednesday through Sunday, Aug. 14 to 18.
The event occurs at Flat Iron, Library and Seminary parks, culminating in an Aug. 18 finale with a water ski show, lighted boat parade and fireworks display over Geneva Lake.
Following is a breakdown of the event, day by day.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Carnival runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Located at Flat Iron and Seminary parks. Ride specials: $25 wristbands from 5 to 10 p.m..
Beer tent open 5 p.m. to midnight.
Bella Cain plays the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge $5. Only people ages 21 and older admitted.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Carnival runs from 5 to 10:30 p.m. Ride specials: $25 wristbands from 5 to 10 p.m.
Beer tent open 5 p.m. to midnight.
Jimmy Nick & Don’t Tell Mama plays the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge $5. Only people ages 21 and older admitted.
Friday, Aug. 16
Event runs from 5 p.m. to midnight.
Carnival runs from 5 to 11:30 p.m.
Beer tent open 5 p.m. to midnight.
Boy Band Review plays the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge $5. Only people ages 21 and older admitted.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Event runs from noon to midnight.
Craft fair at Library Park runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission.
The Jaycees brat stand open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Library Park.
Carnival runs from noon to 11:30 p.m. Ride specials: $25 wristbands noon to 5 p.m.
Beer tent open noon to midnight.
Baggo tournament at the beer tent from noon to 3 p.m. at the beer tent. Cost $40 per team.
Indigo Canyon plays the beer tent from noon to 3 p.m. No cover charge.
Matt Meyer plays the tent 3 to 6 p.m. No cover charge.
Too White Crew performs at the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge $5.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Event runs from noon to midnight.
Craft fair at Library Park runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free admission.
Jaycees brat stand open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Library Park.
Carnival runs from noon to 10:30 p.m.
Beer tent open noon to midnight.
Lake Geneva House of Music showcase noon to 6 p.m.
The Wonder Lake Ski Team performs at 6 p.m. on Geneva Lake, by Library Park and the Riviera.
Dirty Canteen plays the beer tent from 8 p.m. to midnight. Cover charge $5.
The lighted boat parade begins at dusk, followed by fireworks.
This year’s parade them is “luau on the lake.”
For more details, visit www.venetianfest.com.