Most times, art is sold to a high-end audience, indoors.
The Geneva Lake Arts Foundation’s Art In The Park takes the practice outside this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 10 and 11, to Lake Geneva’s Flat Iron Park.
Now in its 39th year, the event is centered around a juried art show with over 80 distinguished artists exhibiting works in clay, glass, printmaking, jewelry, metal, various paints, photography, sculpting and other media.
Art In The Park also features a silent auction and a family art activity area.
According to event director David John Dietrich, the event offers the chance to connect with artists.
“People have the opportunity to come together to share ideas and see their creative process on display in a public space,” he said.
Art In The Park is the main fundraising event for the Geneva Lake Art Foundation, an organization founded in 1947 to foster the community’s appreciation of art.
The former Geneva Lake Art Association held Art In The Park in Library Park until 2010, when the location switched to Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
It used to be a one-day event for association artists only, said Foundation President Nikki Marsicano.
“We draw several thousand visitors over the two-day event,” she said.
Today, it features artists from around the country — with over 40 Geneva Lake Arts Foundation artists in the Brunk Pavilion.
Marsicano said Art In The Park helps the foundation pay rent and operating costs for its Gallery 223, in Lake Geneva, as well as its various programs and events throughout the year.
It also gives artists the chance to sell their work.
A professional artist with a studio in Sharon and a weekly radio show, “Notes from the Studio,” on WHIW 101.3FM, Dietrich said art organizations such as the foundation seem important to the well-being of a community.
After all, without the foundation events, business for artists could be different.
“Before we had art fairs, at one time, art dealers would commonly go to auctions to find artwork that was sold cheaply and they would take these pieces of art and sell them to customers at a higher price,” said Dietrich.
He encourages people to stop by, have a stroll in the park Aug. 10 and 11, where guests could find the perfect piece of art to take home with them.
Although Marsicano enjoys all aspects of Art In The Park, the family activity area is her favorite part.
Marsicano, who joined the association in 2010, oversees the area — an all-ages spot on the event site where participants can make and take art projects.
The area is sponsored by the Lake Geneva Rotary Club and the Dotsy Heffernan Art Scholarship Fund.
“It’s a great place for families to make art together,” said Marsicano. “We provide the supplies, they provide the creativity.”
For more about the event or the foundation, visit www.genevalakeartsfoundation.org.