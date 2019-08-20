When it comes to taking the perfect selfie, the limit lies within the imagination of the photographer.
There are seemingly endless opportunities for photo backdrops throughout Walworth County.
The beauty of the area shines year-round, from fall foliage to shoreline summers along its many lakes, with plenty of architecturally appealing buildings.
In fact, there could almost be too many photo spots in Walworth County.
So to make things easier for the first-time tourist, here’s a list of 10 places to try for a nice profile pic.
Chosen were a mix of locations — some obvious, others overlooked, all sure to be loved by the camera.
The Riviera, Lake Geneva
An Italian Renaissance-style brick building which houses a ballroom, snack shops and gift stores, the Riviera is one of the most iconic buildings in Lake Geneva.
Located on Geneva Lake, at 812 Wrigley Drive, next to the Riviera Beach, Geneva Towers and several eateries and businesses, the Riv — as the locals call it — has elegance and charm.
Built in the 1930s, the building has since played host to shows by musical legends such as Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong and Donna Summer.
Today, the ballroom remains a popular wedding spot, but those without an invitation to the upstairs party will find plenty to selfie locales below.
Try the docks, especially at sundown, where tourists can embark on the historic water vessels from the Lake Geneva Cruise Line.
There’s the gorgeous fountain at the entrance of the Riv, upon which an angel statue sits.
Do not try to climb the fountain.
In August 2017, someone tried to snap a shot with the angel by scaling the fountain and sent the statue plummeting into the water basin.
As if the Riv wasn’t enough of an ideal selfie setting, it is located near various other photogenic locations, including the beach and Geneva Tower — the city’s tallest building.
If the Rivieria and those other places are too crowded, take a walk along Wrigley Drive to snap some Geneva Lake shots.
And while taking that walk ...
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Lake Geneva
Combining the best of several worlds, the 25-year-old resort at the site of the former Playboy Club is photogenically rich.
Nestled on 1,300 acres near Highway 50, the resort has numerous features — golf courses, a ski hill, water park and hiking trails.
Grand Geneva Manager Steve Magnuson said the resort draws thousands of people.
“They’ll come here, then they will venture out into the community,” he said.
One of the most popular selfie spots at Grand Geneva, according to Magnuson, is the side of the hotel overlooking the resort’s lake, near the Adirondack lawn chairs.
He also said the fountain by the main lobby is an attractive selfie location where many guests pose for shots.
Black Point Estate and Gardens, town of Linn
History buffs near and far likely already know about this one.
Built in 1888 by beer tycoon Conrad Seipp, the Queen Anne Victorian home in the town of Linn remains standing today as a museum.
Located at W4270 Southland Road, town of Linn, the estate and its colorful gardens offer ideal selfie spots in virtually any direction.
Guests take the boat tour which departs from The Riviera, arriving just as friends of the Seipp family would have done more than 100 years ago, according to Black Point Director David Desimone.
When the boat arrives at the Black Point dock, it’s a 120-step walk up the hill to the estate, which preserves the opulent lifestyle of the Seipps.
On the way the house, which has its own tower, tour-goers often stop at the bench outside to shoot selfies.
“We sometimes have to remind people that we need them to keep moving because the tour is about to start,” laughed Desimone.
White River County Park, Lyons
The furthest spot from Geneva Lake is a few minutes’ drive from Grand Geneva, but worth it for nature lovers.
Featuring nearly 200 acres, the park has shelters, restored prairies, gardens, trails and a sledding hill.
It also has two miles of frontage along the White River, allowing easy access for kayakers and canoe enthusiasts.
Flat Iron Park, Lake Geneva
Stop at the park between Wrigley Drive and Center Street, a popular event for such annual local events as Venetian Fest, Art In The Park and the city’s free summer concert series.
What makes the park a great selfie spot are its features — the Bertil & Ulla Brunk Performance Pavilion, the Three Graces Fountain and the statue of Andy Gump, the lead character of a Chicago Tribune comic strip that ran from the 1930s to 50s.
Comic creator Sidney Smith lived in Lake Geneva.
The Abbey Resort, Fontana
The only resort on Geneva Lake also provides guests with numerous amenities, including breathtaking views.
Whether it’s out front by the entrance to the historic A-frame or around the marina, the Abbey, 269 Fontana Blvd., offers plenty to see.
Then simply take a stroll down by the Fontana lakeshore — there’s a beach, businesses and the ...
Library Park, Lake Geneva
Whether traveling by road or by the Shore Path, it’s easy to find a shady spot on a bench in Library Park.
Located on the 900 block of Main Street, the park is next to the Lake Geneva Public Library, a Prairie Style structure designed by a student of Frank Lloyd Wright.
A fishing pier on Geneva Lake is also accessible from the park, which also makes it easy to get the lake in one’s selfie shot.
Geneva Lake Shore Path
Another of the area’s most popular features is the 21-mile trail hugging the lakeshore, which allows hikers to travel through Lake Geneva, Fontana, Williams Bay and the towns of Linn and Walworth.
The path is believed to have been created by Native American tribes hundreds of years ago, then evolving into a recreational path.
Basically, find the shore and follow it — one is bound to discover the path.
But once on the path, stay on it. Those who wander off are trespassing on someone else’s property.
Currently, an effort is under way to have the path honored by the American Planning Association as a “Great Place in Wisconsin.”
Lake Lawn Resort, Delavan
Located at 2400 E. Geneva St., the 250-acre recreational getaway spot has been in operation over 130 years.
With a golf course, spa, trails, unique architecture and 2 miles of frontage along Delavan Lake, there are hundreds of spots at the resort to snap gorgeous pictures.
John Boler, Lake Lawn’s director of marketing, said guests love taking selfies in numerous locations throughout the resort — from the large stone fireplace at Frontier Restaurant to the pools, center courtyard, piers fire pits and the lakeside wedding sites.
Kishwauketoe Nature Conservancy, Williams Bay
The 231-acre expanse of serene prairie, forest and wetlands is, according to the conservancy’s website, “one of the best-kept secrets in all of Southeast Wisconsin.”
Located at 251 Elkhorn Road, Kishwauketoe is open year-round.
It’s an ideal spot for everything from bird-watching to hiking, with arboretum, a wetland boardwalk, ponds, two creeks and over 4 miles of trails.
That means a variety of selfies can be had here, one in each of the land’s numerous ecosystems.
Snake Road, towns of Linn and Geneva
Until now, the list included places that could host perfect selfies year-round.
To best catch fall colors in a selfie, take a drive down Snake Road, off Highway 50.
Drive slow, be mindful, take in the gorgeous colors.