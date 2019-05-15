Lake Geneva, WI (53147)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 76F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.