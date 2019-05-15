TOWN OF LINN — Three small-scale farms will again join forces to bring attention to their unique products and “hyper-local” proximity to one another for the second annual Stateline Farm Crawl.
The crawl is Memorial Day weekend, one day only, on Saturday, May 25, from 11a.m. to 3 p.m.
The farms — Alden Hills Organic Farms, Highfield Farm Creamery and Tiny Tempest Farm — will be open to visitors, and there is no charge for attending.
All clustered near State Line Road, in the town of Linn, each farm produces different products, but the farmers share a determination to stimulate the local economy by providing good food to local residents.
All three have on-site stores, and on May 25, each farm will host visitors, offering goods for sale, and a chance to peak behind the scenes.
Some farms will also have activities and self-guided tours for the public.
The Stateline Farm Crawl gives people the opportunity to visit each farm all on the same day, with the furthest distance between farms being only 3 miles.
Look for the yellow balloons marking the driveways of each participating farm.
All farm owners will be on-site the day of the event, to talk with visitors about their production practices, the products they offer, and the systems they have in place to bring healthy, organically grown food to the area.
Alden Hills Organic Farms
Alden Hills Organic Farms, N237 Alden Road, strives to offer the healthiest, highest-quality, pastured meats. Alden Hills meats are Certified Organic and guaranteed grass-fed, grass-finished, and always out on pasture. The farm specializes in grass-fed beef, pastured poultry, eggs, garlic, and popcorn. During the Stateline Farm Crawl, Alden Hills will be offering farm tours, and its store will be open. For more information, call Levi and Emily Powers, (262) 275-1070.
Highfield Farm Creamery
Southeast Wisconsin’s only farmstead artisan cheese makers, Highfield Farm Creamery, located at W4848 State Line Road, opens for its fifth season on May 25. At Highfield, farmers handcraft small batches of cave-aged cheeses from the milk of pasture-raised Jersey cows. Visitors see the cheese-make room through a viewing windows and visit Wisconsin’s smallest cow milking parlor where cows are milked two at a time. Highfield will also offer samples of cave-aged cheeses in the on-farm Cheese Shop.
The farm will be open Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 4 p.m., until the end of December.
For more, visit HighfieldFarm.com or call Terry and Denise Woods, (262) 275-3027.
Tiny Tempest Farm
Located at W4355 Mohawk Road, the farm specializes in organically grown vegetable, herb and flower plants for the avid home gardener.
Open three weekends in May, on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tiny Tempest offers a wide selection of plant varieties including heirloom vegetables, unique herbs, reliable standards and edible flowers.
On May 18, Tiny Tempests hosts Cluck Cluck Cabaret in its rustic dairy barn.
During the Stateline Farm Crawl, visitors can walk a field path, peak in the barn and talk “garden talk” with grower/owner Sheri Doyel.
Visit www.tinytempestfarm.com or call Doyel at (262) 374-4903 for more information.