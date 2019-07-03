HEBRON, ILLINOIS — Love of old machines often goes beyond the ingenuity that went into making them.
For people like Dean Beck, it is part of the connection to his father’s past.
The owner of Crandall’s Restaurant, 10441 Route 47, is hosting a farm tractor show Sunday, July 14, in the parking lot of his establishment.
At the show, there will be raffles, donated prizes and children’s activities, with proceeds from the event going to the Hebron 4-H Club. But of course, there will be a variety of different tractors — 50, or so Beck hopes. And with them will, of course, be their owners, many of whom likely will be reminiscing about the old days of farming.
Beck, who also farms over 20 acres in Hebron, said he started collecting tractors with his father, Dan.
Through their hobby, Dean discovered there are many local people who do the same, including a couple local tractor clubs.
Through local connections, Dan actually managed to track down the 2-cylinder John Deere tractor he used when he worked on an area farm as a kid.
Dean said he has an affinity for tractors and farming equipment from the 1950s — the era when his dad used that John Deere.
“When we have old-timers come to the house, they think they stepped back into the 1950s,” Dean said.
He felt the show would be a great way to bring like-minded people together. At the last year’s show, the oldest tractor on display was 1920 Farmall. Known for its award-winning broasted chicken as well as its Sunday brunches, Crandall’s has its own draw. But Dean said it has been great seeing restaurant customers stick around for the tractor show after they have eaten their meals. Perhaps it’s because of the stories from the tractor owners.
“They just start bringing up old memories,” said Dean. The show is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, call (815) 648-2609.