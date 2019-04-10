Don your best duds and stompers and get ready to dance the night away at Swingin’ into Spring – A Night in the 1940s.
Join Racine Heritage Museum on Saturday, April 27th at Racine’s majestic Memorial Hall, 72 7th St. for this immersive event featuring WWII artifacts from the Museum’s collection, including rarely seen wartime products from local industry.
Live music will be provided by the Jack Farina Big Band with a special guest vocalist and other entertainment, there will be a 50/50 raffle and more. Period dress is highly encouraged.
The event will provide funds for the museum.
This community event directly supports the care and preservation of Racine County’s unique and remarkable history and our work to bring that history to life through exhibits, educational programming, and outreach efforts. The event is open to those who are age 21 and above with valid identification.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drinks and hors d’oeuvres, dinner will be served at 6:45 p.m., and the party will continue until 11 p.m.
Dinner options include a beef, chicken, and vegetarian option (all of which are gluten free).
Then, stay the night at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Racine Harbourwalk, which is only four minutes from Memorial Hall! Call (262) 632-7777 and mention the group rate of “Swingin’ into Spring” when making reservations to receive a group rate.
Tickets are $75 per person or $650 per table of 10 and are on sale now.
Tickets can be purchased online at https://swinginintospring.eventbrite.com or through RHM’s Facebook page, by phone at (262) 636-3926, or in person at Racine Heritage Museum.
Racine Heritage Museum, located at 701 Main Street in downtown Racine, is a 501 (c)3 nonprofit.
Admission is always free.