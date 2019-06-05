One of the busiest comedians working today is appearing Saturday, June 15, on the historic stage of Geneva Theater.
Patti Vasquez headlines the latest Bonkerz Live Comedy show at the theater, located at 244 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
The comedian/writer/actor has toured the world, appeared on television, hosts a WGN radio talk show and is working on a film and a sitcom.
On TV, Vasquez has popped up on various channels, including ABC, MTV, TBS and Nickelodeon.
She had her own special, “My Life is a Joke,” on the Oprah Winfrey Network.
Since 2013, Vasquez has hosted a successful radio talk show on WGN called “Pretty Late with Patti Vasquez.”
She has an ABC sitcom, “Patti Happens,” in the works, and is involved in a film project scheduled for production later this year.
Opening for Vasquez is one of her frequent guests, Paul Farahvar, who’s known for a dry, self-deprecating sense of humor that focuses on his status as an aging single.
“Chicago Med” fans will recognize Farahvar as the character Karam Haddad.
The PG-13 rated show begins at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $10, available at geneva4.com or at the box office. Beer, wine and concessions are available with no minimum purchase required.