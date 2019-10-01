WHITEWATER — The UW-Whitewater Theatre/Dance Department breaks the fourth wall during its production of “Resort 76” Oct. 7 through 14.
By Shimon Wincelberg, “Resort 76” is set in a forced-labor textile mill in the Lodz Ghetto of Poland during World War II.
Based on “A Cat in the Ghetto” by Rachmil Bryks, the play focuses on a motley crew of characters who live, work and try to survive the industrial “resort.”
The play is directed by Bruce Cohen in the style of immersive theater, placing the audience directly in the production, outside their comfort zones.
Cohen said to bring a play set during the Holocaust into a style of production that directly engages the audience, people should expect “Resort 76” to be uncomfortable yet compelling.
“The people it portrays are, at once, disturbing and laudable,” said Cohen. “Most importantly, this human story is deeply dimensional and does not seek to spare any polite sensibilities. It is certainly a justifiably difficult evening.”
“Resort 76” runs from Oct. 7 to 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hicklin Studio Theatre, in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St., Whitewater.
On Oct. 12 and 13, performances start at 2 p.m.
Tickets are available by calling 262-472-2222 or online at tickets.uwwe.edu.
There are numerous free outreach activities at UW-Whitewater associated with “Resort 76.”
From now until Oct. 24, the exhibit “Apocalypse Now: German Works on Paper, 1920s-1950s” is at the Crossman Gallery of Art. Highlighting works from the Fishman Collection, the exhibit includes prints and drawings from German avant garde artists.
A speakers forum about the themes of “Resort 76” is Oct. 8, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at Room 30 of the Greenhill Center of the Arts. Guest speakers include UW professors and a member of the Milwaukee Jewish Federation-HERC.
“My Father Rachmil Bryks” is Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m., in Barnett Theatre at the Greenhill Center of the Arts. A lecture and talk with Bella Bryks-Klein, the daughter of Rachmil Bryks, intends give insight into her father’s life through his writing and biography.
Discussions of “A Cat in the Ghetto” are scheduled at the Dwight Foster Library Oct. 10 and 14, both at 1 p.m.