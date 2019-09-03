WHITEWATER — All month, the UW-Whitewater Department of Music will present concerts featuring performances by faculty and guests artists, starting Sept. 12.
All concerts begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Light Recital Hall at UW-Whitewater, unless noted.
Blending classical training with eclectic musical styles, Project Trio will perform Sept. 12.
A performance of the rarely heard “Piano Quintet” by Frank Martin is expected to be part of the Illinois Chamber Festival Sept. 22 at 7:30 p.m.
Viola and violin player Gi Yeon Koh performs Sept. 24.
A faculty show featuring Christina Ballatori, on flute, is Sept. 26.
SONICT presents Acromusical — a non-profit organization spreading joy through the music of the Afro-Brazilian bow instrument known as the berimbau — Sept. 29 at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $10.50 for adults, $8.50 for those over the age of 65 and under 18, and $6 for UW-Whitewater students.
Call (262) 472-2222 or visit uww.edu for tickets and more details.