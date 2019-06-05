Three magician friends are creating a Vegas-style weekend of entertainment in Lake Geneva with five shows Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8.
Nino Cruzillini, Tristan Crist and Joe Diamond are supplying the entertainment in various locations around Lake Geneva.
The three have worked together in the past, performing regularly at the annual magic fundraiser for the Raue Center in Crystal Lake, Ill. “Lake Geneva will be just like the Vegas Strip where you can see three entirely different, mysterious shows that complement each other and gives you a chance to see them all at different times,” Cruzillini said.
On June 7, Cruzillini will perform tableside dinner magic and mind reading from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Baker House, 327 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva.
At 7 p.m., illusionist Tristan Crist opens his new magic theater at 100 N. Edwards Blvd., Lake Geneva.
Mentalist Joe Diamond performs at 10 p.m. at the Maxwell Mansion, 421 Baker St.
On June 8, Crist performs at 7 p.m. at his theater, while Cruzillini’s comedy magic variety show begins at 8 p.m. at Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, 7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva.
“I don’t know of any town but Reno and Vegas, where you have this many amazing schedules,” said Cruzillini.