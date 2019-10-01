If the truck driver’s foot was a little lighter on the gas pedal, Paul Rausch might not be talking about the flowers around Lakeland Health Care Center.
A combat engineer in the Vietnam War, Rausch said he used to get shot at every day.
But his closest brush with death was in a dump truck with another soldier.
The two were making supply runs up and down the same stretch of road, which had been checked for mines earlier in the morning, but Rausch believes someone planted fresh explosives on the road while no one was looking.
The dump truck rolled over the new mine when Rausch was riding in the passenger’s seat.
“We went over it before it went off,” he said.
The explosion lifted the truck off the ground, blowing up everything behind where Rausch and the driver were seated, but the soldiers escaped serious injury.
Luckily, more experienced officers often told drivers a crucial bit of advice to survive runs in Vietnam: “When you drive, drive — don’t fool around.”
Today, Rausch is involved in much less dangerous work.
He volunteers at Lakeland Health Care Center, in Elkhorn, and spends his time helping other veterans.
For the last 10 years, the retired computer assistance manager has been using his green thumb to beautify the grounds at the center, 1922 County Highway NN, Elkhorn.
Rausch started taking care of the landscaping and planting at the center after he volunteered to lead the Rosary for its residents.
By this time, he was already a Master Gardener.
His wife, Penny, encouraged him to participate in the University of Wisconsin-Extension’s Master Gardener program, which allows participants to gain certification by performing volunteer projects.
Rausch did his own landscaping at his home.
“I grew up planting gardens,” he said.
After meeting Colleen Lesniak, of Walworth County Volunteer Services, Rausch decided to apply his gardening and landscaping skills to the center grounds.
Lesniak said Rausch has helped maintain the center grounds, specifically its front entrance, averaging about 30 hours a month at the center.
Rausch “makes sure the outside of the facility is homelike and beautiful for residents and families,” she said.
He replaced mulch with stone, has planters with various flowers in them and put in a variety of different colored plants by the entrance sign.
Although Rausch admitted the amount of work can be overwhelming at times, he resolves to do as much as he can because of the positive feedback he receives from those entering and leaving the center.
“I feel good that it looks nice and I get good vibes from the residents,” he said.
Rausch also helps veterans as a member of Delavan’s American Legion post and as a volunteer at the Walworth County Historical Society’s Veteran Museum, 103 E. Rockwell St., Elkhorn.
Helping veterans is important to Rausch, who experienced hostility upon his return from service.
He was drafted into the Army and spent two years in the service — including one year in Vietnam.
“When we came back from Vietnam, we got no recognition at all,” he said. “We got spit on, called all kinds of names and everything.”
He volunteers at Legion events and drives Bob Webster — a veteran of both World War II and the Korean War — to appointments and other places he needs to go.
Rausch said he became good friends with Webster after participating in Webster’s Elkhorn rallies to support U.S. troops, which were held regularly from 2004 to 2014.
Whether he’s helping a friend, other veterans or giving the people at the Lakeland center a nice landscape to gaze upon, Rausch feels a strong sense of civic duty.
He believes the need for seniors to stay active in their communities is stronger than ever.
“You don’t have to work 80,000 hours volunteering, but at least you can maybe help once a week, twice a week. They’ve always got different openings here,” said Rausch, of the Lakeland center.