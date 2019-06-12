For the first time in 73 years, Walworth County will host the next statewide Alice in Dairyland finals in May 2020.
Each year, the annual event crowns a new Alice in Dairyland, a full-time professional public relations ambassador for Wisconsin agriculture.
Current Alice in Dairyland Abigail Martin will visit Walworth County more than 10 times in the next year during the lead-up to the finals.
She is expected to appear at the June 15 Walworth County Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast and the July 17 beef cookout, both at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Martin also will appear at the Walworth County Fair Sept. 1, as well as at other events and in schools between fall and April 2020.
According to a statement from the steering committee behind the 73rd Alice in Dairyland program, Walworth County is home to three former Alice in Dairylands — Kim Flitcroft, Kim Welsh and Holly Crowley.
Flitcroft, Welsh and Crowley are planning and producing the event, along with other volunteers.
For more information, email AliceinDairyland2020@gmail.com.