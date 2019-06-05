DELAVAN — Chastity Washington supplies the laughs Saturday, June 8, during Steak & Comedy Night at The End Zone Sports Bar & Grill, 4112 Blue Gill Road.
Washington has appeared on BET, HBO and was featured at the TBS “Just For Laughs” festival from 2009 to 2012.
She was the only female finalist of the 2011 Bay Area Comedy competition.
Dinner starts at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.
Cost is $30 for dinner and the show, and $20 just to see the show.
Visit the End Zone on Facebook for more information.