A carnival, fireworks, a lighted boat parade, water ski show — and that’s just one day’s worth of activities during the Lake Geneva Jaycees Venetian Fest.
In its 57th year, the event shows no signs of age.
Several bands are scheduled to play Venetian Fest, which also includes a craft fair, beer tent, local foods, a baggo tournament and more.
For the Jaycees, it’s a banner event that raises funds the organization uses to give back to the community.
But behind the scenes, what drives two Jaycee members involved in organizing Venetian Fest is what happens after the fireworks fade from the night sky.
Following is a Q&A with Venetian co-chairman Ryan Stelzer and marketing and advertising director Doug Bartz.
Note: The following has been edited for clarity and brevity.
Resorter: Suppose you’re talking to someone who’s never heard of Venetian Fest. How would you describe it to them?
Ryan Stelzer: It’s a 100-percent volunteer run festival that has something for everyone, from the carnival to the live music and the craft fair to the fireworks. It’s a family-friendly festival that you will enjoy whether you are young or old.
Doug Bartz: Family-fun event in what I consider the best location in Wisconsin.
How successful was Venetian last year?
RS: Although the focus is on the five days of the festival, the real success is determined over the course of the year. ... The money raised is used to support 20 to 30 local non-profit organizations, fund scholarships to local students and provide food and clothing to hundreds of kids and families in need over Thanksgiving and Christmas.
DB: This is the Lake Geneva Jaycees’ largest fundraiser. Proceeds from this event go back to numerous community bases organizations in the Geneva Lake area. We have an effect on the lives of many, many people in this area that are in need or need support in times of crisis.
As an organization we have supported Adult Special Olympics, Geneva Lakes YMCA, Kisses From Keegan, Special Olympics Dream Team, Lake Geneva and Walworth County food pantries, Side by Side, and work with Badger High School for leadership scholarships to enable the next generation of leaders in our community! The Jaycees core value is helping in creating and mentoring the next generation of leaders. We can do that by helping support the community.
Being involved in operating an event such as this, it must be a lot of work! Why do you do it?
DB: We are very fortunate to have so many great members in our chapter of the Jaycees. We are the largest Chapter in Wisconsin. It takes every one of us working during the event to make it go very smooth, and for the Venetian Committee it is almost a year-round event, because planning for the next event will start shortly after this year’s Fest ends. We do it because of the impact we have and camaraderie we build with other members, the community and local businesses!
RS: After 12 years of being in the Jaycees, I have had the pleasure of seeing the profound impact we are able to have in the community as a result of the money raised during this event. My favorite donation that the Jaycees do annually is Christmas Generosity. We shop, wrap and deliver gifts of clothing and toys to over 130 local kids in need each year. Being able to deliver those gifts and see the joy it brings to those families serves a constant motivator for me during the planning and execution of Venetian Festival.
What’s the secret to the longevity of Venetian Fest?
RS: Venetian Festival is a community event and we could not successfully run this festival for as long as we have without the support of the community. Although it takes all 80 members of our organization to plan and run this event, we have a tremendous amount of help from businesses that donate services or sponsor the festival as well as support from the city. We appreciate the work and effort that everyone contributes to the success of this event each year.
Describe some of the major changes for this year’s festival.
RS: Although we are always making improvements to the festival, there are no changes that we would describe as “major.” We always aim to put on a great festival.
What are your favorite parts of Venetian Fest?
RS: My favorite parts of the festival are the Sunday evening activities on the lakefront. Having the water ski show, boat parade and fireworks in succession on the final night of the festival is a great way to ... celebrate its success.
DB: My favorite thing to do is walk the entire lake shore on Sunday night prior to the fireworks. From Library Park all the way to Bella Vista is packed with people to watch the ski show, boat parade — and then fireworks!
Visit venetianfest.com for event details.