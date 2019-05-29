It’s amazing what the mind can endure, yet how much harm it can cause. Currently available to stream on Amazon and Vudu, “Aniara” explores the limits of humanity in its tale of a doomed spacecraft taking thousands of people to Mars, a tale based on the science fiction poem by Swedish Nobel Laureate Harry Martinson.
In this movie, the Earth has become gray and desolate. A group of passengers board the Aniara, a space vessel headed for Mars that’s half shopping mall, half cruise ship.
The Aniara offers plenty of restaurants, clubs, swimming pools and a virtual reality room called MIMA that replicates Earth in its prime — luscious green land, crystal clear streams. MIMA is maintained by Miraroben (Emilie Jonsson), who finds difficulty getting passengers interested in trying it at first, until the trip takes a very literal turn for the worse.
After an emergency evasive to avoid space debris, the Aniara sustains such damage that it’s rendered adrift in space. Announcements are made, less to inform, but more to keep passengers at ease.
As the ship’s astronomer (Anneli Martini) tells Miraroben the seriousness of the situation, but most are misinformed by Capt. Chefone (Arvin Kananian), reminiscent of the Capt. Smith character in “Titanic.” The captain and astronomer in “Aniara” provide depth to the story.
As supplies dwindle aboard the ship, and hopes were dashed about making it to Mars, passengers overuse MIMA.
Eventually, people have no choice but to cope with the dire situation. Trash piles up, and the Aniara resembles the Earth passengers left behind. Some people find solace in prayer, others in debauchery.
Regardless of the choices made by the characters out of desperation, they are believably human choices. Writer/directors Pella Kagerman and Hugo Lilja don’t ask you to suspend belief. The paths taken by those aboard the Aniara seem completely plausible, making it easy to identify with them, and to feel their contempt and despair.
With “Aniara,” it’s not about the destination, but the journey. The movie provides a simple framework for a complex question: What happens when it becomes clear that we are the problem?
We need to change, to avoid our placing our descendants in a doomed ship like the Aniara.
This is a well-crafted, well-paced story that provides plenty to ponder as the end credits run.
The sensation of being immersed in an incredible, yet wholly imaginable situation makes “Aniara” a thought provoking, meaningful watch.
4/5 stars