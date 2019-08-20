When autumn winds whisk away the sticky heat of summer, people tend to favor cocktails that are spicy and filled with bourbon, brandy or whiskey.
But the usual popular fall drinks at Oakfire, Hawk’s View Golf Club and The Waterfront on Browns Lake will be given unique twists.
At Hawk’s View, 7377 Krueger Road, Lake Geneva, two variations on the mimosa will be served — a “Beermosa” and an Apple Cider Mimosa.
The Beermosa pairs the sweetness of Blue Moon with apple juice or cider.
“Craft beer has been huge the past few years,” said Kayla Brellenthin, of Hawk’s View. “This drink will fit right in while watching football games this fall.”
The Apple Cider Mimosa, which is champagne and apple cider, goes along with the deepening fall wedding trend.
“No longer are people in the Midwest looking for a hot and sticky July wedding, and Apple Cider Mimosas scream fall bridal shower and wedding,” Brellenthin said. “Line the rim of the glass with cinnamon sugar and it’s pretty much a party in a champagne flute.”
The golf club will be serving SoCo and Sprite, a mix involving Southern Comfort Caramel.
Meanwhile, The Waterfront on Browns Lake, 31100 Weiler Road, Burlington, has seen a resurgence in the popularity of classic cocktails.
Waterfront’s Tanya Peterson said they took the trends into account when preparing their fall menu “with a few twists to keep it fun.”
The traditional Old Fashioned will never go out of style in Wisconsin, said Peterson, and bourbon and brandy always trends in cooler weather.
The Twisted Old Fashioned shakes things up a bit.
“Jim Beam-flavored whiskeys are the base of this cocktail, along with our house-made Old Fashioned mix, finished with a splash of soda or water,” Peterson said. “Maple and black cherry flavors seem to have the most appeal for our guests.”
Waterfront is also mixing up another traditionally popular drink — the Moscow Mule —with flavored vodkas and whiskeys.
“The Jim Beam Apple Mule is especially popular when cool temps hit,” said Peterson.
She added that hand-mixed ice cream drinks and the traditional Sidecar — Courvoisier, Gran Gala Orange Liqueur and fresh lemon juice — are also popular, while the creamy cocktail with almond and chocolate flavors known as the Pink Squirrel is making a comeback at Waterfront.
At Oakfire, 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, three drinks from the summer menu are expected to stick around for autumn, including another twist on the Old Fashioned.
Jeanette Crump, of Oakfire, said the Hazelnut Old Fashioned is a tasteful twist on a classic.
“We muddle savory Italian cherries and a fresh orange slice in a harmonious combination with both Angostura and Orange bitters, Old Forester Bourbon and a French hazelnut liqueur to craft this delectable cocktail,” she said.
The Oakfire Rosso Sangria — a red sangria made with the restaurant’s very own Oakfire Red Blend wine from California — is a best-seller.
The drink also has brandy, blood orange liqueur, fresh lemon juice and a splash of ginger ale.
“It’s mildly sweet and always refreshing,” said Crump.
But the Queen Margherite sounds like more than just a drink.
Crump described it as a “chic cocktail” paying homage to Italy’s Queen Margherita.
It was also inspired by the colors of the Italian flag, with Strawberry liqueur for the flag’s red color, fresh basil for the green and a kiss of sugar on the rim for the white.
The Queen Margherite also features Tito’s Handmade Vodka, fresh lemon juice and a splash of hibiscus syrup.
“Did you know the classic Margherita pizza was made for Queen Margherita by a chef who used tomato sauce, red; basil, green; and mozzarella, white; to honor their Italian flag? This drink follows that historical theme,” Crump said.