With 17 bands playing various styles of music at the second annual Wise Fest Saturday, Sept. 14, it may help to know who’s playing what.
From noon to 11 p.m., artists playing rock, country, blues, punk, jazz and more will perform on two stages at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St., Elkhorn.
Melissa Weishaar — who founded the festival along with her husband, Jeff — said the artists perform mostly original material.
Not only are Jeff and Melissa Weishaar organizing Wise Fest, they’re playing it.
The husband-and-wife duo performs as Wise Jennings.
And if trying to hear 17 bands Sept. 14 isn’t enough music for the weekend, there is a pre-show Friday, Sept. 13, from 7 to 11 p.m.
The pre-show features performances by Madison funk fusion act Wurk and Chicago reggae band Concrete Roots. It is free for Wise Fest ticket holders.
Tickets $20 at the gate for those over the age of 15.
Children under age 15 are free.
There is an additional charge to camp at the event.
Pavilion Stage
Ronnie Nyles, noon: Award-winning singer/songwriter from the Milwaukee area who heads the SheRocks Wisconsin organization.
Woodrow, 1:15 p.m.: Original five-piece indie pop band from Madison.
The Thriftones, 2:30 p.m.: Milwaukee band with a sound that draws from folk, funk, ragtime and rock.
Mike Stone Trio, 3:45 p.m.: Lake Geneva’s jazz trio plays often throughout the area. Stone himself has toured the world as a guitarist for many bands, including Queensryche.
Wise Jennings, 5 p.m.: The Weishaars were nominated for a 2019 Best Americana Band by the Wisconsin Area Music Industry (WAMI). They describe their sound as a “punk, psychobilly, alt-Americana, outlaw country burrito, if there was such a thing and you could listen to it.”
Old Soul Society, 6:15 p.m.: Southwest Wisconsin-based group plays Americana, folk, rock, soul, blues and more. The band is fronted by Derek Ramnarance, founder/organizer of the Ragged Roots Art and Music Festival that occurs each July in Wisconsin Dells.
Armchair Boogie, 7:30 p.m.: Madison’s high-energy “jamgrass” group, fusing bluegrass arrangements with funky back beats.
Cullah & the Comrades, 8:45 p.m.: Milwaukee-based group playing rock, folk and Americana.
Craig Baumann & The Story, 10 p.m.: Blues, rock and soul from the Waukesha artists. Baumann owns Outpost Music in Waukehsa and manages Jam For Jam, which raises funds to build houses in Jamaica.
Park Stage
Layers & Layers, 12:45 p.m.: Versatile, atmospheric indie rock from Milwaukee band which includes WAMI-nominated cellist Thea Vorass.
Dear Karma, 2 p.m.: Alternative indie soul band from Milwaukee.
Pat Garrett, 3:15 p.m.: From Kenosha, the country entertainer has been performing for nearly two decades. Garrett is also in 38DD, Blacktop and Pat Garrett and the Outlaws.
Wax Lips, 4:30 p.m.: All-girl punk group from Richmond, Illinois.
Party Marty & the Dirtbags, 5:45 p.m.: Folk-punk originals from Waukesha, featuring Marty Morgan — a.k.a. “Party Marty,” who hosts Glacier Valley Music Festival every June.
Pidgin, 7 p.m.: Two-piece roots rock band from Palatine, Illinois, which also played the first Wise Fest.
Arbor Creek, 8:15 p.m.: Progressive psychedelic blues rock from Joliet, Illinois.
Michael Castle, 9:30 p.m.: Now living in Duluth, Minnesota, the indie pop-rock performer formerly from Milwaukee also plays in Pretty Beggar — which also played the first Wise Fest.
For more event details, visit wisefestwisconsin.com.