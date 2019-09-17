WHITEWATER — The iconic urban street photographs of Ida Wyman are the focus of an ongoing exhibit through Oct. 5 at UW-Whitewater’s Crossman Gallery in the Greenhill Center of the Arts, 950 W. Main St.
The “Ida Wyman: Heart and Mind” exhibit is the first since Wyman’s death July 13.
Born in March 1926, Wyman grew up in the Bronx, New York, and began her photography career when she was in high school, shooting pictures in her home neighborhood.
Wyman was a member of New York City’s Photo League and, during the 1940s and 50s, shot over 100 assignments for Life Magazine.
There are about 60 large-scale photos in the exhibit spanning Wyman’s archive.
“Ida Wyman’s work is a testament to the vitality of documentary photography as a fundamentally humanist practice,” said Melanie Herzog, author of “Ida Wyman: Chords of Memory.” “With discernment and empathy, throughout her notable career, she persisted in photographing ordinary people in their urban and small-town landscapes, their quiet human dramas and their moments of solitude.”
The Crossman Gallery is open Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.; Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturdays, 1 to 4 p.m.