Musicians Max Yount, Marianne Petersen, Kay Schultz and Emily Sobacki played to a full house Aug. 4 at the gala concert of Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 320 Broad St., Lake Geneva.
Over 200 patrons attended the celebration and were treated to a program prepared by Yount to display the breadth of the historic 1883 Hook and Hastings Pipe Organ that was recently restored.
Fr. Kevin Huddleston told the crowd Aug. 4, “It takes a village to raise a child, and it also takes a village to restore an organ.”
Mrs. George Mary Delafield Sturges gifted the organ to the church on June 12, 1883, in memory of her son, Albert.
Holy Communion is open to visitors each Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. through October and every Sunday morning year-round.