Restaurant Week FAQ

ARE RESTAURANT WEEK MENUS OFFERED FOR DINE-IN ONLY?

In an effort to provide dining experiences to suit all comfort levels, Lake Geneva Restaurant Week features both dine-in and takeout options. Service options will vary by participating restaurant. Each restaurant’s listing will indicate if its menus are available for dine-in and/or takeout. Some restaurants offer outdoor dining as well, which will be indicated in their listing. Some restaurants may also offer exclusive menus for takeout in addition to their fixed price menus.

ARE RESERVATIONS REQUIRED?

Reservations are not required, but highly recommended during Restaurant Week. If a restaurant accepts reservations, there will be a “Reservations” link in their listing on the Restaurant Week website. If “Reservations” is not indicated in their listing, that restaurant does not take reservations and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

WHAT IS THE CHARITY CHECK?

The Restaurant Week Charity Check program is a unique opportunity to raise awareness for local charitable organizations. With each dining experience during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week (April 24-May 2), you'll have the opportunity to vote for a charity to receive a monetary donation from our Restaurant Week Charity Check sponsor. At the end of your dine-in meal or in your carryout order, you'll receive a Charity Check ballot to vote for your choice of charity. Five charities will receive donations ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 based on votes.