Restaurant Week FAQ

Lake Geneva Restaurant Week is Saturday, April 24 through Sunday, May 2, 2021. Here is what you need to know:
WHAT RESTAURANTS ARE PARTICIPATING?
Twenty-five Lake Geneva area restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week this year. Find details and links to restaurants’ websites at LakeGenevaRestaurantWeek.com.
WHAT IS A PRIX FIXE PRICE MENU?
A prix fixe menu is a multi-course meal featured at a fixed, promotional price during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week (April 24-May 2, 2021). Drinks, tax and gratuity are not included in the price unless otherwise indicated on the restaurant’s menu.
WHAT ARE THE PRICE POINTS FOR MENUS?
Prix fixe menus are offered for Breakfast ($10), Lunch ($10 & $15) and Dinner ($25 & $35). Menu options will vary by participating restaurant. In addition to the prix fixe menus, some restaurants may offer exclusive Restaurant Week specials at varying price points.
WHERE CAN I FIND THE RESTAURANT WEEK MENUS?
You can find each restaurants’ menus in their listing on the Lake Geneva Restaurant Week website (LakeGenevaRestaurantWeek.com). When you arrive at a participating restaurant during Restaurant Week, your server will provide you with their special Restaurant Week menu along with their regular menu. If you don’t see the Restaurant Week menu, ask your server for one.
ARE RESTAURANT WEEK MENUS OFFERED FOR DINE-IN ONLY?
In an effort to provide dining experiences to suit all comfort levels, Lake Geneva Restaurant Week features both dine-in and takeout options. Service options will vary by participating restaurant. Each restaurant’s listing will indicate if its menus are available for dine-in and/or takeout. Some restaurants offer outdoor dining as well, which will be indicated in their listing. Some restaurants may also offer exclusive menus for takeout in addition to their fixed price menus.
ARE RESERVATIONS REQUIRED?
Reservations are not required, but highly recommended during Restaurant Week. If a restaurant accepts reservations, there will be a “Reservations” link in their listing on the Restaurant Week website. If “Reservations” is not indicated in their listing, that restaurant does not take reservations and seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis.
WHAT IS THE CHARITY CHECK?
The Restaurant Week Charity Check program is a unique opportunity to raise awareness for local charitable organizations. With each dining experience during Lake Geneva Restaurant Week (April 24-May 2), you'll have the opportunity to vote for a charity to receive a monetary donation from our Restaurant Week Charity Check sponsor. At the end of your dine-in meal or in your carryout order, you'll receive a Charity Check ballot to vote for your choice of charity. Five charities will receive donations ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 based on votes.