Restaurants offering takeout delivery in the area

Below is a list of some of the Lake Geneva area restaurants, cafes and other food and drink businesses that are offering either pickup, delivery or both during restrictions related to the coronavirus.

The below restaurants have supported the Regional News in the past, and we hope our readers will support these eateries now. 

Restaurant Availability

Business Pickup available Delivery available Phone Address Website
Avant Cycle Cafe Yes No 262-203-5141 234 Broad St, Lake Geneva www.avantcyclecafe.com
Big Foot Inn Yes Optional 815-943-4740 11508 N.U.S> Hwy 14, Harvard https://www.bigfootinnrestaurant.com/
Chucks Lakeshore Inn Yes No 262-275-3222 352 Lake St.Fontana Wi www.chuckslakeshoreinn.com
Crandall's Yes Yes/w fee 815-648-2609 Hwy.47 Hebron, Illinois www.crandall'schicken.com
Dockside Pizza (Abbey) Yes No 262-275-1458 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana www.theabbeyresort.com/lake-geneva-restaurants/
Doyle's Irish Pub Yes -curbside No 815-678-3623 5604 Mill St. Richmond (corner of Rte. 12 www.doylesirishpub.com / facebook
ET Brewery Yes No 262-642-2670 2905 Main St. East Troy Wi. www.ETbrew.com or Facebook@ETBrew
Fire2Fork Yes/Curbside No 262-725-7388 2484 Cty. Rd. O South, Delavan https://fire2fork.com/
Fitzerald's Genoa Junction Yes Fri,Sat.&Sun No 262-279-5200 727 Main St. Genoa City, Wi facebook at fitzgeraldsfishboil
Flat Iron Tap Yes/Carryout No 262-812-4064 150 Center St. Lake Geneva, Wi flatirontaplg.com
Foley's Irish Woods Yes No 262-245-6966 W3905 State Rd. 50 , Lake Geneva facebook.com/foleys.bar.9/
Gino's East Yes Curbside P.U. 2626-248-2525 300 Wrigley Drive www.ginoseastlakegeneva.com
Harpoon Willies Yes No 262-245-6906 10 East Geneva St. Williams Bay harpoonwillies.com
Hawk's View Golf Club Yes No 262-348-9900 7377 Krueger Rd. Lake Geneva www.hawksviewgolfclub.com
Heart & Sol Yes Yes within 5 mi. 262-812-4035 264 Center Street, Lake Geneva facebook heart&SolCafe.
Lake Geneva Country Meats Yes No 262-248-3339 5907 WI-50 Lake Geneva https://lakegenevacountrymeats.com/
Lorelei Bittner’s Bakery Yes Yes 262-248-2330 495 Interchange N. Lake Geneva www.bittnersbakery.com
Mama Cimino's Yes Yes 262-348-9077 131 Wells St. Lake Geneva, Wi www.mamaciminos.net
Mars Resort Yes No 262-245-5689 W4098 S.Shore, Dr. Lake Geneva www.mars-resort.com
Next Door Pub Yes Yes 262.248.9551 411 Interchange N, Lake Geneva www.nextdoorpub.com/
Oakfire Yes Door Dash 262-812-8007 831 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva, WI www.oakfire.pizza
Pino's Last Call Yes Yes 262-275-6698 545 Kenosha St. Walworth www.pinoslastcall.com/
Richmond Dog n Suds Yes No 815-678-7011 11015 N Main St. Richmond, IL www.richmonddognsuds.com/
Riga-Tony's Yes Door Dash 262-740-2540 5576 Hwy. 50 Delavan , Wi www.rigatonysdelavan.com
Sopra Bistro Yes Yes 262.249.0800 724 West Main St., Lake Geneva www.soprabistro.com
Sperino's Yes Yes 262-723-4646 720 N. Wisconsin St., Elkhorn www.sperinos.com
Sweet Aroma Yes No 262-728-6878 W704 County Road X, Delavan http://www.sweetaromaristorante.com/
Tuscan Tavern & Grill Yes Yes 262-248-0888 430 N. Broad St., Lake Geneva , Wi Tuscanlg.com
Waterfront (Abbey) Yes No 262-275-1458 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana www.theabbeyresort.com/lake-geneva-restaurants/

