Riviera Beach payments to go cashless this summer

People visiting Riviera Beach this summer will not be able to pay for their beach passes with cash.

On Jan. 24, the Lake Geneva City Council approved the elimination of the cash payment option for people to pay for their beach passes and to only allow people to pay for their passes with a credit card or by downloading the Viply app.

The motion was approved with a 6-1 vote with Alderman Ken Howell voting “no.”

The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved to eliminate the cash payment option Jan. 18.

City officials have been discussing the issue for several months.

Mayor Charlene Klein said city officials will begin notifying the public that they can only purchase a beach pass with a credit card or downloading the Viply app in the near future.

“I’m assuming we will start notifying people ASAP,” Klein said. “Undoubtedly, there probably will be some people who will come with cash, but it’s going to be a little adjustment period, I think, for everybody.”

Harbormaster Steve Russell said the reason he proposed doing away with cash payments is so beach attendants do not have to handle cash during their shifts.

“It creates longer lines on busy days,” Russell said. “So it would actually speed it up if you’re not handling cash.”

Russell also said it would give beach attendants more time to complete other job responsibilities.

“It would allow beach staff to handle other things such as making sure the beach area is cleaned, making sure the washrooms are cleaned — instead of always having someone present to handle cash,” Russell said.

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said allowing people to pay for their passes by using a credit card or downloading an app makes it more convenient for the beach staff.

“It’s about time,” Flower said. “I think there’s just too much risk having all that cash down there. Thank you for going this way.”

Howell said even though he voted in favor of elimination cash payments during the finance committee meeting, he would prefer to give people the option to pay for their beach pass with cash.

“I’m a little old-fashioned here. I worry about somebody having cash and not being able to get on the beach,” Howell said. “That’s going to bother me for a long time.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said people could still purchase beach passes with cash by visiting City Hall, 626 Geneva St.

“We do have cash here, so they can buy a pass here to get on the beach or use the app or use their telephone or whatever they have,” Hedlund said. “It’s not like we’re precluding them from going to the beach if they have cash.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said City Hall is not located near the beach, and visitors may not know its location.

“If City Hall was a bit closer to the beach, it wouldn’t be so bad,” Dunn said. “But it’s quite a bit a ways away, especially for a stranger in town who doesn’t know where it is.”

Flower said people would still be able to purchase their beach pass with cash by using one of the beach kiosks, but they would not be able to receive change.

Previously when someone purchased a pass at a kiosk by using cash, they would receive a “proof of purchase” and be able to receive change at the beach house.

“So we’re not really eliminating that option,” Flower said. “If they wanted, they could pay with a $10 bill and just accept they’re not going to get their $2 back.”

Russell said he does not want the kiosks to offer change because he does not want beach attendants carrying cash to the machines.

“You have 16- and 17-year-old kids who are handling that cash,” Russell said. “As harbormaster, I get concerned about that amount of cash and the fact that you have 16- or 17-year-olds giving cash back.”

In February 2021, city aldermen approved the purchase of three new beach kiosks for about $35,000 from Total Parking Solutions, Inc., of Downers Grove, Illinois.

The cost to attend the beach is $8 for both children and adults.

Last year, city aldermen proposed increasing the beach rate to $10 for people 13 years and older and decreasing the rate to $5 for people between the ages of 6 and 12.

However, they decided to keep the rate at $8.

