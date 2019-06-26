Robert J. Schoen, 64, of Genoa City, Wisconsin passed away at his home unexpectedly on June 11, 2019.
Born Robert Joseph Schoen to the late Phillip and Jean (Tomaso) Schoen on May 10, 1955 in Des Plaines, Illinois. Robert was one of 11 children that Phillip and Jean had. Robert was a member of the graduating class of 1973 from Richmond Burton High School.
Robert loved the outdoors everything involved with it. Robert was an avid fisherman and reader. Robert loved writing and listening to music. Robert loved his grandson Cameron and took every chance that he could to spend time with him.
One son: Peter (Jennifer) Schoen of Genoa City and one grandson Cameron Schoen survive Robert. Seven siblings: Jean (Patrick) Kagan, Dennis (Judy) Schoen, Richard (Jane) Schoen, Kevin Schoen, Stephen (Lori) Schoen, Kathy (Terry) Mullins, and Chrissy (Steve) Turner and three sisters-in-law: Eileen Schoen, Cathy Schoen, and Faye Schoen all survive Robert. Robert was preceded in death by his parents Phillip and Jean and three brothers: Phillip, Jim and Tom Schoen.
Services for Robert will be held on Saturday June 29, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. untill the time of services.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Roberts name for them to make a donation to a charity of their choosing. You can mail the donation to Derrick Funeral Home. To post an online condolence please click the “Guest Book” tab on the left side of your screen.
