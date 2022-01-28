 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sabrina

Sabrina

Is it Sabrina Fairchild? Sabrina the teenage witch? Nope! Sabrina the puppy! I'm a happy-go-lucky 4 month old, female shepherd... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular