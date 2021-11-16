Santa Cruises — Nov. 26-28, Dec. 1-5, 8-12, 15-30, available times vary, Gage Marine/Pier 290, 1 Liechty Drive, Williams Bay. Take a 40-minute lake tour of lighted displays along Geneva Lake, then sneak a peak at Santa’s Hideaway to find out who’s on his “Nice List” this year. John “Ludy” Puleo performs on the 8:30 p.m. cruises Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18. Tickets prices vary per day, ranging from $20 to $28 adults, $18 to $26 seniors, $9 to $18 youth. Visit santacruiselakegeneva.com.