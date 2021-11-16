 Skip to main content
Santa’s Landing at The Abbey

Santa’s Landing at The Abbey — Nov. 27, 5 to 7 p.m., The Abbey Resort, 269 Fontana Blvd., Fontana. Photo ops with Santa at the Harbor Gazebo, plus enjoy holiday cookies, Christmas cocoa and hot cider, holiday music, bonfires with popcorn and s’mores. Visit theabbeyresort.com.

