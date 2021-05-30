 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sarge

Sarge

Sarge

UPDATE: ADOPTION PENDING Checkout this handsome boy being fostered near Medford, WI! This here is Sarge. He is a 1... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics