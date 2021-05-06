Sarge
Checkout this handsome boy being fostered near Medford, WI! This here is Sarge. He is a 1 year old Purebred... View on PetFinder
LAKE GENEVA — A Delavan woman was arrested after reportedly stealing furniture from a Target three separate times, amounting to about $930.
ELKHORN — Meth was reportedly found in vehicle after a Lake Geneva man was pulled over for almost causing a car crash in Elkhorn.
Part of the reason for the staffing shortage may be because people feel they are earning enough money through unemployment and stimulus payments.
The House of Music has opened a new cafe outside Lake Geneva on Highway H. They also built an outdoor stage and plan to open a restaurant this summer at the former Lumberman's Lodge.
Check out this historic downtown building turned into an indoor glamping experience available to rent in Lake Geneva.
Riviera renovation project nears completion with celebration event being considered
For readers who may have wondered why Lake Geneva exists where it does, the answer is actually quite simple. Location is everything.
A good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue — by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.
After nearly 71 years of marriage, Wisconsin couple die within days of each other in same hospice room
Art and Phyllis Hellenbrand's relationship began where others of their generation often met — at a local dance — and ended this month when the couple died within 11 days of each other.
Intravenous infusions are no longer just a quick hangover cure, and Lake Geneva now has a place that offers them.