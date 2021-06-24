The Town of Delavan’s celebration is 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Dr, Delavan. It features food trucks, live music and fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from around the lake as well as from a special Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Cruise that starts at Lake Lawn Resort and goes 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, June 26 Town of Delavan Independence Day
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAKE GENEVA – After 15 years sharing in celebrations with Lake Geneva residents and visitors at Medusa Grill and Bistro, Chef Greg Anagnos is …
Twista, once named the fastest rapper by Guinness World Records, is performing this week in Lake Geneva.
Geneva Joint No. 4 School District hires new administrator and principal for Woods Elementary School
New administrator to take the helm of Geneva Joint No. 4 School District and Woods Elementary School
A new CBD store is set to open in Downtown Lake Geneva.
- Updated
Content by Walworth County CVB. The Walworth County Beer and Wine Trail Passport launched Wednesday, May 26.
The Hair Society offers a variety of beauty care services in the Village of Walworth
- Updated
The Natural Resources Board unanimously supported Wednesday purchasing an addition for Wisconsin's most popular park.
- Updated
Now retired after a 13-year major-league baseball career, Ben Zobrist is seeking $6 million in damages from Byron Yawn, the CEO of Forrest Crain & Co., a Nashville-area business-consulting firm.
BLOOMFIELD — Two giraffes now call Safari Lake Geneva home.
WILLIAMS BAY — Ticket sales go public Tuesday, June 22, for this year’s Music By The Lake concerts at George Williams College of Aurora University.