Saturday, June 26 Town of Delavan Independence Day

The Town of Delavan’s celebration is 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Delavan Community Park, 1220 S. Shore Dr, Delavan. It features food trucks, live music and fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from around the lake as well as from a special Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Cruise that starts at Lake Lawn Resort and goes 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

