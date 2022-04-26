Sex offender released in Delavan

The Town of Delavan Police Department issued a press release on their Facebook page that Anthony R. Teifke, 30, who was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child and possession of child pornography, has been released from custody.

The victim was a minor known to him.

Law enforcement agencies are authorized to inform the public of a sex offenders release to enhance public safety, awareness and protection.

Teifke resides at 6436 Mound Road in Delavan.

He is a lifetime registrant of the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry and is not allowed to leave his residence unsupervised. It is also a requirement of him to participate in global positioning satellite tracking and will be subject to many unannounced home visits by the Department of Corrections.