 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sexual assault of a minor

Sergio Netro Martinez, 55, 115 Knoll Road, Walworth, has been charged with first degree child sexual assault of a minor under the age of 13. The minor was a child he knew. 

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular