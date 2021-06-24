 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sharon fireworks and parade

Sharon fireworks and parade

The Sharon fireworks and parade are on July 4, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. by Baldwin and North streets. It goes down Baldwin, turns onto Martin Street, and ends by Sharon Community School. Candy is thrown. After the parade at Goodland there will be food trucks, corn, beer and music. The fireworks are at dusk at Goodland Memorial Park.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics