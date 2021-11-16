 Skip to main content
Sharon Victorian Christmas

Victorian Christmas — Dec. 3, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sharon. Old fashion Christmas event to feature carolers, artists, carriage rides, santa and more. Tree lighting is set for 6 p.m., with a parade at 7:30 p.m. Visit historicdowntownsharon.com for updates.

