 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sheldon

Sheldon

Meet Sheldon! 5-6 months old Shepard Mix ~25-30 lbs Hi, my name is Sheldon. I came to my foster home... View on PetFinder

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular