Should Fontana Beach open back up to nonresidents? Board to revisit policy

FONTANA – After more than a year of coronavirus concerns, the Fontana Beach is open only to residents and season pass holders, not nonresidents.

But the Fontana Village Board is set to revisit that policy as soon as next week, possibly reopening the beach to nonresidents.

The next Fontana Village Board meeting is Monday, June 7.

Fontana Village Board President Patrick Kenny said that last year when the Chicago beaches were closed, people flocked to this area to use Lake Geneva area beaches. In Fontana and elsewhere “lines were down the block,” Kenny said. “Residents said, ‘This is crazy.’”

But now with Chicago beaches back open and more people vaccinated, they are looking at reopening the beach to nonresidents.

The beach is open daily 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lifeguards are on duty from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day, seven days a week, from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Swim at your own risk when no lifeguards on duty.

Residents/Residential Property Owners may purchase up to six season passes at $4 per pass.

For daily use, it’s $5 per day for youth 6-11, $10 per day for those 12 and older and free for age 5 and under.