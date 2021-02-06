Someone you should know from Lake Geneva's history

Many people who live in Lake Geneva are familiar with some of the earliest wealthy people who established estates on the shores of Geneva Lake in the 19th century such as the three Sturges brothers, George, Shelton, and Buckingham Sturges. George Sturges owned the Asa Farr house which had been built in 1859 on Main Street overlooking the lake before he had his palatial mansion built on the western shore of Geneva Bay, “Snug Harbor” (today Covenant Harbor).

Sheldon Sturges’s lake shore estate eventually became the Lake Geneva Manor subdivision, and Buckingham Sturges’s estate eventually became the Sturwood subdivision. Buckingham Sturges’s mansion still exists in Sturwood.

But few people have heard of another Chicagoan who was among the first wealthy summer residents who built mansions on the shores of Geneva Lake. His name is Julian Rumsey and he was perhaps better known in Chicago than the three Sturges brothers were.

Julian Rumsey was born in Batavia in upstate New York on April 3, 1823. He moved to the brand new (1833) village of Chicago at the age of 12 in 1835 to take a job working for his uncle, George Washington Dole, who owned a shipping business.