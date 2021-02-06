Someone you should know from Lake Geneva's history

Many people who live in Lake Geneva are familiar with some of the earliest wealthy people who established estates on the shores of Geneva Lake in the 19th century such as the three Sturges brothers, George, Shelton, and Buckingham Sturges. George Sturges owned the Asa Farr house which had been built in 1859 on Main Street overlooking the lake before he had his palatial mansion built on the western shore of Geneva Bay, “Snug Harbor” (today Covenant Harbor).
Sheldon Sturges’s lake shore estate eventually became the Lake Geneva Manor subdivision, and Buckingham Sturges’s estate eventually became the Sturwood subdivision. Buckingham Sturges’s mansion still exists in Sturwood.
But few people have heard of another Chicagoan who was among the first wealthy summer residents who built mansions on the shores of Geneva Lake. His name is Julian Rumsey and he was perhaps better known in Chicago than the three Sturges brothers were.
Julian Rumsey was born in Batavia in upstate New York on April 3, 1823. He moved to the brand new (1833) village of Chicago at the age of 12 in 1835 to take a job working for his uncle, George Washington Dole, who owned a shipping business.
The shipping business, Newberry and Dole, dispatched the first shipment of grain exported from Chicago in 1839. In 1852 Rumsey’s uncle retired and Julian Rumsey and his brother George changed the name of the shipping company to the Rumsey Brothers. Over the next three decades, Julian Rumsey, like the three Sturges brothers and the Buckingham family, made a fortune in the grain trade commission business. Rumsey was a founding member of the Chicago Board of Trade and served as its president in 1858 and 1859. As a grain trader he pioneered the inspection of grain to ensure it was clean.
Rumsey had married Martha Turner in 1848. They eventually had ten children, 6 girls and 4 boys. In 1849 he and his brother George cut down the trees on the north side of the Chicago River and created Huron Street where the trees had been. Both Julian and George had large houses built on the new street.
After the Civil War began in 1861, Julian Rumsey ardently supported the Union. He had 500 muskets shipped to Chicago from Springfield in order to defend the city if the Confederates attacked it. He had new recruits to the Union Army housed in the meeting rooms of the Board of Trade building. In his honor, the new recruits named their unit the “Rumsey Rifle Guard.”
Rumsey was an early supporter of the new Republican Party, which was founded in Ripon, Wisconsin in 1856. And in 1861, as a Republican, he was elected as the mayor of Chicago, defeating the Democratic Party candidate. He served as mayor in 1861 and 1862.
In 1868 or 1869 he and his wife Martha visited Geneva Lake and were enamored with the beauty of the lake. On October 8, 1871 the Rumsey’s house on Huron street burned down in the Great Chicago Fire. In 1872 Rumsey had a large, spacious summer house (i.e. mansion) built on the eastern shore of Geneva Bay, north of where “Stone Manor” would be built in 1901. Beginning in 1873, he and his wife spent their summers for the next thirteen years in their home on the eastern shore of Geneva Bay.
In 1874, Julian Rumsey purchased a steam propeller boat, the Gertie in Canada and had it shipped from Quebec to Geneva on the railroad. The Gertie arrived in Geneva on June 13th and was launched in Geneva Lake on June 27th.
Also in 1874, Rumsey and his sailing boat Nettie won the first Sheridan Trophy, which was named after General Philip Sheridan who was visiting Geneva at the time much as he did during many summers. Sheridan Springs Road in Lake Geneva is also named after him. Rumsey became a founding member of the Lake Geneva Yacht Club. In 1874 Rumsey had two swans released in the lake.
In 1883, Julian Rumsey experienced paralysis and had a stroke, from which he suffered for the next three years. He died on Tuesday, April 20, 1886 at his home in Chicago at the age of 63. He was buried in Chicago’s Graceland Cemetery.
Julian Rumsey will be remembered as the “Father of Grain Inspection,” as a committed supporter of the Union during the Civil War, and as the first winner of the “Sheridan Trophy” on Geneva Lake. He will also be remembered as being one of those enterprising individuals who made a fortune selling mid-19th century Chicago’s major export, grain, and for being one of the first wealthy Chicagoan to build a mansion on the shores of Geneva Lake.