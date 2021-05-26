Spoiler alert: Lake Geneva House Hunter episode airs and the winning house is:

House one

House one The first home featured on the Lake Geneva House Hunters episode was a $459,000 home in the Lake Geneva Beach Association. But it didn't have …

The first house was close to Geneva Lake. But it was the smallest of the three at 1,134 square feet and it didn’t have a garage.

“I feel like we would have to do some work,” Josh said. And Kalea echoed concerns saying, “I feel like we are not getting much for our money … I need to see some more houses.

House two

House two The second house was listed at $299,000, but was by Lake Como when the couple was looking for a home closer to Geneva Lake.

Looking to get a larger house for their money, the second house that Krause showed them was near Lake Como. It was 2,700 square feet and had room for all of Josh’s basketball shoes, which he brought up repeatedly during the episode. But as Josh pointed out, “It’s not Geneva Lake … I don’t know how I feel being away from the lake.”

But as Kraus said, “Do you want the location or do you want the house?”

Kalea on the other hand said, “I’m not a lake snob. I don’t need to be on Geneva Lake.” And it looked as though they may choose that house, until they got to the third house.

The third house

House three The third home, which the couple ended up buying, was located in Williams Bay next to George Williams College on Geneva Street. It was listed …

The final house, which we know now they ended up selecting, was in Williams Bay on Geneva Street right next to an empty George Williams College lot.