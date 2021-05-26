Spoiler alert: Lake Geneva House Hunter episode house airs and the winning house is ...

LAKE GENEVA – The Lake Geneva area was in the national spotlight on Tuesday night when House Hunters Lake Geneva episode aired.
Before the episode aired, Diane Krause, an @Properties realtor, had to stay tight lipped about the episode details. Now the world knows what home the couple choose.
The couple, Josh and Kalea, whose last names were not given, were moving to the area from San Francisco, back to the area where Josh grew up.
Josh previously worked as a basketball strength and conditioning coach and is currently working for a fitness technology startup and Kalea, who grew up on a farm, is a teacher but is not currently working.
Josh's budget was about $500,000, while Kalea wanted to stay closer to $350,000 to $400,000 because she was concerned about spending too much while she wasn’t working.
The three houses they looked at included a home in the Lake Geneva Beach Association within view of Geneva Lake for $459,000, a home by Lake Como for $299,000 and a Williams Bay home listed for $450,000.
As part of the House Hunters episode, Krause showed them around the three properties and they weighed which one was best.
Josh was a bit of a “lake snob” and really wanted a house closed to Geneva Lake, saying, “It’s a childhood dream to be close to the lake.” On the other hand, Kalea wanted a bigger home and didn’t care how close it was to the lake.
House one
The first home featured on the Lake Geneva House Hunters episode was a $459,000 home in the Lake Geneva Beach Association. But it didn't have …
The first house was close to Geneva Lake. But it was the smallest of the three at 1,134 square feet and it didn’t have a garage.
“I feel like we would have to do some work,” Josh said. And Kalea echoed concerns saying, “I feel like we are not getting much for our money … I need to see some more houses.
House two
The second house was listed at $299,000, but was by Lake Como when the couple was looking for a home closer to Geneva Lake.
Looking to get a larger house for their money, the second house that Krause showed them was near Lake Como. It was 2,700 square feet and had room for all of Josh’s basketball shoes, which he brought up repeatedly during the episode. But as Josh pointed out, “It’s not Geneva Lake … I don’t know how I feel being away from the lake.”
But as Kraus said, “Do you want the location or do you want the house?”
Kalea on the other hand said, “I’m not a lake snob. I don’t need to be on Geneva Lake.” And it looked as though they may choose that house, until they got to the third house.
The third house
The third home, which the couple ended up buying, was located in Williams Bay next to George Williams College on Geneva Street. It was listed …
The final house, which we know now they ended up selecting, was in Williams Bay on Geneva Street right next to an empty George Williams College lot.
It was a 1,700 square foot home built in 1884, with many old architectural features. It included an upper walkway with a gap below connecting the house to extra space above the garage as well as an attached upper balcony and space below for entertaining in the summer.
Since Kalea grew up on a farm, she said it reminded her of home. She also liked that it was white, like her childhood home.
The only problem remaining was that there were already two offers on the house. They ended up putting in an offer for $465,000, which was $15,000 over the asking price. That offer won them the deal and the home.
“I’m so excited we found a house. I’m excited to see what the future holds,” Josh said.
According to Zillow, the house they selected, a four bedroom, two bath home, sold on Nov. 20, 2020 for $465,000.
Part 2: 16 more Geneva Lakes shorefront homes that sold in 2020, ranging $937K - $3 million
No. 16 890 Maytag Road, Lake Geneva, sold for $3.025 million
No. 16 890 Maytag Road, Lake Geneva interior
No. 17 860 Maytag Road, Lake Geneva, sold for $2.925 million
No. 17 860 Maytag Road, Lake Geneva interior
No. 18 Property on Southland Road in Linn sold for $2.9 million
Subscribe today
Keep updated on Lake Geneva area news, including restaurant news and major real estate transactions. Subscribe for only a few dollars a month to the Lake Geneva Regional News at https://www.lakegenevanews.net/members/join