Adult sports leagues remain popular this summer

When the state’s “Safer At Home” mandate went into effect in mid-March, sports clubs were forced to shut down. But sports and fitness opportunities for adults in the Lake Geneva region have slowly begun to return as summer has drawn on.
“We started rolling out programs again back in June, but very gradually, testing the waters to make sure we could do it safely,” Big Foot Recreation District director Chuck Thiesenhusen said.
While not all of Big Foot’s options have returned, including team sports like the popular 16-inch softball league, about half of the organization’s offerings have run throughout the summer, with more planned for the upcoming fall season.
With Big Foot’s programs limiting attendance to 15 people rather than the usual 30, they have been running at maximum capacity over the past few months. In fact, the Big Foot Rec District’s basketball hoops and tennis courts have gotten more unstructured use than in past years, with pickleball being a standout favorite in the community.
Many children’s sports offerings have been solidly booked this summer, as kids in the area look to get active. Similarly, when adult activities have come back, attendance has been strong, as people are looking for something to do after months of being cooped up inside.
“I think the adults are equally stir-crazy, so they’re looking for things to do. Consequently, they’re turning to us to provide some of those activities,” Thiesenhusen said.
The Geneva Lakes YMCA and Williams Bay Recreation Department have also been offering broad-ranging escapes for adults in the region.
More specialized athletic pursuits have also made a strong comeback.
At Lake Geneva Tennis, the competition has taken a new form. In a typical year, about 60 players will divide up into teams and travel around southeastern Wisconsin to play against opponents from clubs in Kenosha or Milwaukee.
However, with many people feeling wary about travel, Lake Geneva Tennis shifted instead to running more in-house leagues for their adult members. While they typically offer local tennis league options, Lake Geneva Tennis co-owner Paul Lauterbach said interest exploded this summer.
With players staying on opposite ends of the court, rarely getting close enough to make contact, the sport of tennis fits well into social distancing protocols. The biggest adjustment for the club’s members, according to Lauterbach, has been the shift away from hanging out with your fellow players before and after matches.
“You come in, you play, then you leave. That’s taken a little bit to get used to, because the socializing is a big part of tennis,” Lauterbach said.
The adjusted leagues have become a hit despite that roadblock, though, and Lauterbach says the club has had many members reaching out in support. As such, he plans to continue offering the expanded league play for the foreseeable future.
Other specialized activities include a trap shooting league at the Powers Lake Sportsman’s Club, which resumed its typical Monday night weekly league in early June, and bowling leagues at Lake Geneva Lanes, which plans to begin its robust slate of fall and winter leagues in September.
