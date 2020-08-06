Adult sports leagues remain popular this summer

When the state’s “Safer At Home” mandate went into effect in mid-March, sports clubs were forced to shut down. But sports and fitness opportunities for adults in the Lake Geneva region have slowly begun to return as summer has drawn on.

“We started rolling out programs again back in June, but very gradually, testing the waters to make sure we could do it safely,” Big Foot Recreation District director Chuck Thiesenhusen said.

While not all of Big Foot’s options have returned, including team sports like the popular 16-inch softball league, about half of the organization’s offerings have run throughout the summer, with more planned for the upcoming fall season.

With Big Foot’s programs limiting attendance to 15 people rather than the usual 30, they have been running at maximum capacity over the past few months. In fact, the Big Foot Rec District’s basketball hoops and tennis courts have gotten more unstructured use than in past years, with pickleball being a standout favorite in the community.

Many children’s sports offerings have been solidly booked this summer, as kids in the area look to get active. Similarly, when adult activities have come back, attendance has been strong, as people are looking for something to do after months of being cooped up inside.