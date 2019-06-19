Badger’s golf team won its fifth straight conference title and followed that up with its best state title finish in recent memory, placing third overall. When the Southern Lakes Conference announced its All-Conference teams for the spring sports season, the Badger golf squad picked up another impressive achievement.

All five members of the Badger golf team earned All-Conference team spots, which is especially impressive considering that only four players record scores in any given meet. No other school had more than three golfers earn All-Conference honors.

The golf team was led all season by senior Blake Wisdom, who made the first team and picked up SLC Player of the Year honors for being the top golfer in the conference. This is the second consecutive season Wisdom was named player of the year, and the fourth year he made All-Conference, after making first team as a sophomore and junior and second team as a freshman.

Wisdom was not the only Badger to earn first-team accolades, though, as fellow senior Ben Rademaker also made the first team. This was the second time Rademaker made All-Conference, making a jump up to the first team from being an honorable mention a season ago.

A pair of Badger golfers also made the All-Southern Lakes Conference second team, as sophomore Luke Abram and junior Carter Parent both earned their first All-Conference accolades.

Rounding out the Badgers’ five qualifiers was freshman T.J. Walton, who was named honorable mention in his first year of high school golf.

Three Badgers also earned Academic All-State honors from the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin, as Abram, Parent and Wisdom all made the grade.

Baseball

Only one Badger baseball player earned a spot on the Southern Lakes All-Conference squad.

Freshman Tyler Deleskiewicz, the cleanup hitter and pitcher for the Badgers, picked up an honorable mention in his first varsity season.

Deleskiewicz is one of a number of young players on the Badgers who should form a solid core as they get older and more experienced.

Softball

This season saw the first playoff win in a decade for the Badger softball team, and it also saw three players earn All-Conference honors.

First up was senior Seneca Peterson, the Badgers’ only second-team recipient. Peterson has been the team’s best pitcher for the past two seasons, and her stellar season on the mound was a major part of Badger’s success throughout the year.

This is the second year in a row that Peterson has earned second-team All-Conference honors.

Two more Badgers earned honorable mention nods.

Senior Madison Hunt was named All-Conference for the third time in her career, after making the first team as a sophomore and all conference as a junior. Hunt served as one of the team’s best hitters as well as one of the most dynamic infielders.

Junior Alyssa Bocklmann was the final Badger to make the All-Conference softball team. The outfielder was a powerful hitter for the Badgers, often leading the team in RBIs en route to victory.

Girls Soccer

Five Badger girls soccer players earned spots on the All-Conference squad, including one four-year All-Conference honoree.

Senior Brittany Gestrich was the lone Badger to make the first team, capping off her four-year varsity career with her first appearance on the first team. In each of the prior three seasons, Gestrich was on the second team.

She was Badger’s leading scorer by a landslide, scoring 21 goals compared to second place’s five. Gestrich was also tied for second on the Badgers in assists, with five.

A trio of Badgers also earned spots on the second team, all of whom made their first All-Conference appearance.

Junior Kristen Guyon was an important facilitator for the Badger offense, leading the team with 15 assists, and scoring five goals to tie for second on the team as well.

Another Badger junior made the second team, as defender Olivia Aguilar made the list. A versatile defender, Aguilar was a consistent force on a defense that often had to overcome injury issues.

Lastly, senior Taryn Sproul earned second-team honors for her role as the Badgers’ goalkeeper. Sproul was a key factor in the Badgers’ holding more than half of their opponents to one goal or fewer, including five shutouts.

Rounding out the All-Conference selections was junior Lucy Reed, who was named as an honorable mention. Reed was tied with Guyon for second on the team in scoring with five goals. This is Reed’s second All-Conference list, after making the second team as a sophomore.

Boys Tennis

After their fourth straight Southern Lakes Conference title, five of Badger’s seven flights earned spots on the All-Conference squad.

Senior Mason Sniatynski was named All-Conference Player of the Year for the fourth season in a row, after winning the one singles title.

Sniatynski was joined on the first team by fellow singles teammate junior Jordan Lauer, who made his second straight first team and his third All-Conference appearance overall, after making the second team as a freshman.

Two more Badgers made the first team, as the Badgers’ top doubles pairing of seniors Wyatt VanDyke and Graham Bartal earned a spot. This marks the third season in a row that VanDyke earned first-team honors, and an improvement for Bartal, who was honorable mention a season ago.

A Badger duo was also represented on the second team, as the Badgers’ two doubles squad of junior Nash Hale and senior Colin Ring made the list. This was the first time either athlete made the All-Conference squad.

Wrapping up the Badgers’ honorees was senior Carson Derda, who was named honorable mention for his role as the team’s third singles player. This marks Derda’s first All-Conference appearance.