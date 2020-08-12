Area amateur golfers fill leader boards

Amateur golfers from the Lake Geneva region have had a strong summer on the links so far, finishing near the top of the leader boards at some of Wisconsin’s most storied courses and most revered competitions.
Perhaps the biggest achievements this summer have come from Lake Geneva resident Corey Aune, who has notched a few top placements, and who hopes a few more come his way before the summer is through.
“I’ve been working hard and have seen some results that I am able to put myself in the mix of it if I play well,” Aune said.
His streak of success started on July 9, when he traveled up to Hartford to play in a qualifying event for the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship. Bad weather led to an on-again, off-again round of golf in which Aune felt like he could not find his groove.
Nonetheless, he finished the round in a three-way tie for 12th place. With only the top 12 qualifiers advancing, Aune and his two competitors needed to face off in a series of playoff holes to decide who got to advance to the amateur championship.
However, rain delays throughout the day meant that the playoff holes would have to wait until the next morning, meaning another two and a half hours of round-trip driving for Aune. Heading into the event, Aune knew that if he did not play well, it would be a tough pill to swallow.
“So I said, this is going to be the biggest waste of two and a half hours of drive time, or it’s going to be very rewarding,” he said.
Luckily for him, it was the latter, as he sank a birdie on the first hole of the playoffs to claim the qualifying position. He did not perform as well in the Amateur Championship as he did in the qualifying round, though, missing the cut in the July 27 to 30 event.
In a mental game like golf, confidence can be the difference between playing poorly or playing well, and that playoff win gave Aune a massive shot of confidence.
On July 11 and 12, Aune cruised to victory in the Wisconsin Public Links Association Mid-Amateur Championship at Janesville Riverside Golf Club, beating out the second-place finisher by seven strokes to claim the title.
That success gave the golfer even more confidence, and when a Wisconsin State Open Qualifier was held at Aune’s home course Geneva National on July 16, he had another strong outing, tying for first place with an even par 72 to punch a ticket to the state’s biggest golfing event.
This year will mark the sixth straight summer that Aune has competed in the State Open, and he believes that the improvements he has made, plus the confidence he has gained, will put him in a great position to make a run at finishing at the top.
Aune was not the only representative of the Lake Geneva area to do well at the July 16 qualifier, though.
Luke Abram, a rising senior at Badger and a member of the school’s varsity golf team, shot a three-over-par 75 to finish in a three-way tie for sixth place, and earn a spot as an alternate to compete in the State Open in Wauwatosa on Aug. 17 to 19.
Not to be outdone, 2019 Badger graduate and current Bucknell University golfer Blake Wisdom finished in the top 10 on Aug. 5-7 at the Wisconsin State Golf Association Junior Boys Championship at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus.
Wisdom shot a six over par in the three-round event, including a one-under-par performance in the final round, to take a two-way tie for sixth place. Bennett Swavely of Hudson took the top spot with an even par.
