Area amateur golfers fill leader boards

Amateur golfers from the Lake Geneva region have had a strong summer on the links so far, finishing near the top of the leader boards at some of Wisconsin’s most storied courses and most revered competitions.

Perhaps the biggest achievements this summer have come from Lake Geneva resident Corey Aune, who has notched a few top placements, and who hopes a few more come his way before the summer is through.

“I’ve been working hard and have seen some results that I am able to put myself in the mix of it if I play well,” Aune said.

His streak of success started on July 9, when he traveled up to Hartford to play in a qualifying event for the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship. Bad weather led to an on-again, off-again round of golf in which Aune felt like he could not find his groove.

Nonetheless, he finished the round in a three-way tie for 12th place. With only the top 12 qualifiers advancing, Aune and his two competitors needed to face off in a series of playoff holes to decide who got to advance to the amateur championship.