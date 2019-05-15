All the local track teams took part May 7 in the Walworth County Invitational in Elkhorn, and there were a number of standout performances for all three teams.

Faith Christian’s top performer of the day was senior Luke Thomas, who finished second place in both the 100-meter dash and the 200-meter dash.

In the 400-meter dash, Badger junior Mitchell Rife took third place.

A pair of local athletes finished near the top of the 800-meter run, as Big Foot/Williams Bay freshman Gus Foster placed second and Badger senior Brandon Hirschmann took third. Hirschmann also did well in the 1600-meter run, taking second.

Badger freshman Nolan Cassidy did well in the day’s longest event, finishing third in the 3200-meter run.

Freshman Cole Berghorn from Badger took third place in the 300-meter hurdles.

Two Badgers claimed the top spots in the pole vault, as senior Brandon Bernardo finished first and senior Ethan Sheen placed second.

The shot put also saw a pair of Badgers at the top, with junior Cole Gabor-Pullen in first and junior Ezra Annen in second. Big Foot senior Kollin Liedberg also did well in the shot put, taking third.

The discus was even better for the Badgers, with all three top places belonging to Badger athletes. Junior Kyle Freund took first, senior Zachary Brumm placed second and senior John Linninger finished third.

On the girls side, senior Isabella Vitullo of Badger finished in second in the 100.

The 200 saw both a ChiefDog and a Badger in the top three, as Badger freshman Trinity Knaack took second and Big Foot sophomore Malia Bronson took third.

In the 800, Badger senior Alea Haywood took third.

Junior Madison Schoolfield earned a second-place finish for Badger in the 3200.

The hurdles saw a pair of first-place finishes for the Badgers. In the 100 hurdles, sophomore Emilee Booker took first place, and in the 300 hurdles senior Hope Ayres-Schulz claimed the top spot.

Sophomore Macie Todd also picked up a first-place finish for Badger in the high jump.

In the shot put, Badger junior Camryn Johnston finished second, followed by Badger freshman Ali Oomens in third.

Johnston did one better in the discus, taking first place, while Big Foot freshman Sydney Lueck placed third.

Badger sophomore Kaleigh Bauer earned a third-place finish in the pole vault.

As a team, the Badger boys finished second, while Big Foot/Williams Bay took fifth and Faith Christian placed eighth. The Badger girls also took second, and the BFWB girls placed fifth.